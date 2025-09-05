Flowery Branch residents voice opposition to new gas station on their corner

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Residents of the Four Seasons on Lanier neighborhood successfully opposed a proposed gas station Thursday, citing concerns over traffic congestion and the impact on the community’s character.

The city council denied the proposed gas station planned by the Epic Group of Companies, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported.

The company intended to build a 6,900-square-foot building featuring a convenience store, a drive-thru gourmet coffee shop and a boat washing area. But now, their plans will not go forward.

City planners earlier recommended that council members vote against the gas station project, arguing that it is not compatible with the area. Despite this, another gas station is already under construction across the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“But it’s very bad for this peninsula, very bad for our neighborhood,” resident Mary Willis said.

“We don’t have the business to sustain all of them. In addition, that corner lot is right at the edge of our amenities. We’ve got a dog park. We’ve got a baseball field,” Willis added.

Neighbor Kim Dontje said she’s not opposed to growth.

“They’ve already added warehouses with 18-wheelers. You know, the infrastructure just cannot handle this much traffic,” she said.

Epic’s Sagar Panjwani stated by phone that the proposed development will not be a “run-of-the-mill gas station” and “aligns with the overall vibe of the area.”

The neighborhood’s sports park, which includes a dog park and a baseball field, runs adjacent to the proposed site, raising concerns about groundwater contamination as the park relies on a well.

City planners have expressed in a letter to the city council that the plans “are not pedestrian-oriented and do not align with the character area’s goal of serving the surrounding neighborhood.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group