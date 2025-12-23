Feud escalates to gunfire outside Hall County convenience store

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Two men are behind bars after an argument outside a Flowery Branch convenience store led to a shooting last month, according to deputies.

The shooting happened on Nov. 28, outside a Citgo convenience store at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Plainview Road.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 7:15 p.m. after reports of a gunshot.

When deputies arrived, they found 29-year-old Kenneth Andre Loving, of Flowery Branch, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Authorities said he was conscious and able to speak but declined to provide details about what led up to the shooting.

Loving was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving multiple people. According to Hall County deputies, John Wesley Melton, 31, of Flowery Branch, and the victim had walked to the store and encountered Kyle Rashawn Ramsey, 28, of Gainesville and his father, Charles Rico Ramsey, 52, on the side of the building.

Authorities say Melton and Charles Ramsey had a history of conflict, which led to a heated verbal argument that quickly turned physical.

Investigators determined both Rico and Kyle Ramsey were armed during the fight.

As the Ramseys went back to their car, Kyle Ramsey allegedly fired a gun from the moving car. The bullet hit Loving in the leg. During the confrontation, investigators say Rico Ramsey dropped his handgun. Melton is accused of picking up the gun and firing toward the vehicle as it drove away.

Deputies and an Oakwood police officer later recovered a handgun from bushes near the store, along with a .40-caliber shell casing in the parking lot.

On Dec. 3, Hall County deputies arrested Melton at his home on Plainview Road. Kyle Ramsey turned himself in at the Hall County Jail the same day.

Both men are charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and are being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

