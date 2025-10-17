Ex-SEC quarterback, GA native shares update after collapsing at son’s football game

Simpsonville, S.C. — Last month, Flowery Branch native and former University of South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw collapsed while coaching his son’s flag football game.

Shaw had gone into sudden cardiac arrest during the game in Simpsonville, S.C. Paramedics rushed the 33-year-old to a nearby hospital.

This week, Shaw posted an update on social media, saying he is recovering well.

In the video, he becomes emotional while recounting the incident and thanking the off-duty first responders, doctors, nurses, surgeons and his community who he credits with saving his life.

“I’ve been reminded firsthand just how much good there is. There are courageous and bold and kind and selfless people who just step up without hesitation,” Shaw said. “Most importantly, we serve a God that still performs miracles.”

Less than 10% of people survive sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, he said.

Shaw says his experience has left him compelled to make a difference for those who may not be as lucky as he is.

He announced that he is starting The Heart Huddle, which will purchase and place AEDs at recreation department fields and middle school fields across South Carolina, as well as promote CPR training.

“Together, we can make sure more people have a chance at survival,” he said.

Shaw played at Flowery Branch High School and received offers from multiple schools across the Southeast before he committed to South Carolina.

He finished his Gamecocks career with over 6,000 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. Shaw later played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

