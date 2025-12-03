Elderly man suffers multiple third-degree burns across body; Caretaker charged

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A caretaker is facing charges after an elderly man ended up in the hospital with injuries on his body.

Ajani Omari Lee, of Gainesville, has been arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.

Lee, who was the caretaker for a 71-year-old family member, is accused of depriving the elderly man of healthcare and necessary sustenance.

Gainesville authorities said the investigation into Lee’s actions began after the elderly man was admitted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with multiple third-degree burns, cuts, and bruises across his body.

Lee is currently being held in Hall County Jail on the charges of felony neglect of an elderly person and elder abuse.

