Elderly man suffers multiple third-degree burns across body; Caretaker charged

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A caretaker is facing charges after an elderly man ended up in the hospital with injuries on his body.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ajani Omari Lee, of Gainesville, has been arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.
Lee, who was the caretaker for a 71-year-old family member, is accused of depriving the elderly man of healthcare and necessary sustenance.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man opens fire inside crowded metro Atlanta restaurant, customers shoot back
- Former DeKalb jailer accused of stealing co-worker’s paycheck
- Man charged following road rage shooting on I-985
Gainesville authorities said the investigation into Lee’s actions began after the elderly man was admitted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with multiple third-degree burns, cuts, and bruises across his body.
Lee is currently being held in Hall County Jail on the charges of felony neglect of an elderly person and elder abuse.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group