Former DeKalb jailer accused of stealing co-worker’s paycheck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County jail officer, Shalanda Williams, was arrested for allegedly stealing a coworker’s paycheck by changing the direct deposit information.

The incident occurred at the DeKalb County Jail, and Williams was fired on the same day she was arrested.

Williams denies the accusations, stating, “No, I didn’t, but I need to talk to my lawyer.”

The investigation began on Oct. 2, when a jail staff member did not receive their paycheck on payday. It took investigators about a month to trace the issue back to Williams.

Williams was not at her Gwinnett County home when Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes attempted to get her side of the story.

Someone at Williams’ home called her on the phone, allowing her to respond to the accusations.

According to the incident report, the victim’s employer account was accessed without authorization, and her banking account and routing information were manually changed.

Williams was hired by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022 and was terminated on Nov. 20.

She faces seven charges related to computer theft, including violation of oath by an officer and identity fraud.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the firing of Williams.

