DUI chase in Hall County ends at Waffle House, 72-year-old man arrested

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 72-year-old Atlanta man is in jail in Hall County after taking deputies on a low-speed chase that ended at a Waffle House.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a notice from dispatch that a black Dodge Charger was traveling slowly on Cornelia Highway and veering from one side of the highway to another on the night of Sept. 25.

The car was only going between 25 and 30 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was later identified as Clarence Lloyd Murray III of Atlanta, was seen failing to maintain his lane while driving near White Sulphur Road, so deputies began following him with their sirens on and emergency lights active.

The vehicle took Exit 20 onto Candler Road but refused to stop and kept going, heading down Professional Parkway before U-turning and getting back on Candler Highway.

Murray then drove to a Waffle House, where he parked, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy from the HEAT Unit, who had joined the pursuit, pulled up behind Murray to keep him from leaving.

When he was ordered to get out of the car, the sheriff’s office said Murray did, but refused to keep his hands visible, so deputies took him down to the ground and handcuffed him.

While restraining Murray, deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him, according to deputies.

After being detained, Murray was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for assessment early on Sept. 26.

Murray was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, impeding traffic flow, failing to maintain his lane and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Jail records show Murray was granted a $4,250 bond but remains in custody, currently.

