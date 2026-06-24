Driver hits other cars, leads GA police on chase before crashing truck, being Tased

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Flowery Branch Police Department said a man was taken to jail after hitting multiple vehicles and taking officers on a high-speed chase.

According to police, Tyrone Rashawn Young was the subject of multiple 911 calls when residents in Hall County reported a pickup truck driving recklessly on Interstate 985.

Officers found the truck near Exit 12 after it almost hit several other drivers “while making erratic lane changes.”

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When police tried to perform a traffic stop, Young refused, then sped up and kept driving recklessly, according to the department.

Eventually, officers executed a PIT maneuver due to the “immediate threat” posed by Young’s reckless driving, causing the truck to stop in a roadside ditch.

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When police told Young to get out of the truck, he was non-compliant so an officer used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

During the investigation, police found an open alcoholic drink, a handgun and multiple controlled substances, including tetrahydrocannabinol gummies.

Upon his arrest, Young was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, then booked into the Hall County Jail.

Young faces the following charges:

Felony fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

4 counts misdemeanor obstruction of justice

2 counts possession of dangerous drugs

2 counts drugs not in original container

Driving under the influence

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