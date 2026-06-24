Driver hits other cars, leads GA police on chase before crashing truck, being Tased

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Flowery Branch Police Department said a man was taken to jail after hitting multiple vehicles and taking officers on a high-speed chase.
According to police, Tyrone Rashawn Young was the subject of multiple 911 calls when residents in Hall County reported a pickup truck driving recklessly on Interstate 985.
Officers found the truck near Exit 12 after it almost hit several other drivers “while making erratic lane changes.”
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When police tried to perform a traffic stop, Young refused, then sped up and kept driving recklessly, according to the department.
Eventually, officers executed a PIT maneuver due to the “immediate threat” posed by Young’s reckless driving, causing the truck to stop in a roadside ditch.
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When police told Young to get out of the truck, he was non-compliant so an officer used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.
During the investigation, police found an open alcoholic drink, a handgun and multiple controlled substances, including tetrahydrocannabinol gummies.
Upon his arrest, Young was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, then booked into the Hall County Jail.
Young faces the following charges:
- Felony fleeing and eluding
- Reckless driving
- Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- 4 counts misdemeanor obstruction of justice
- 2 counts possession of dangerous drugs
- 2 counts drugs not in original container
- Driving under the influence
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