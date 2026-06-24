Hall County

Driver hits other cars, leads GA police on chase before crashing truck, being Tased

Police said the suspect was found with THC gummies, an open alcoholic drink and a gun.

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
Truck driver leads police on chase after hitting other cars, found with open alcohol, gun and drugs Tyrone Rashawn Young was accused of endangering lives and driving recklessly while allegedly drunk behind the wheel of a truck, then taking police on a chase.
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Flowery Branch Police Department said a man was taken to jail after hitting multiple vehicles and taking officers on a high-speed chase.

According to police, Tyrone Rashawn Young was the subject of multiple 911 calls when residents in Hall County reported a pickup truck driving recklessly on Interstate 985.

Officers found the truck near Exit 12 after it almost hit several other drivers “while making erratic lane changes.”

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When police tried to perform a traffic stop, Young refused, then sped up and kept driving recklessly, according to the department.

Eventually, officers executed a PIT maneuver due to the “immediate threat” posed by Young’s reckless driving, causing the truck to stop in a roadside ditch.

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When police told Young to get out of the truck, he was non-compliant so an officer used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

During the investigation, police found an open alcoholic drink, a handgun and multiple controlled substances, including tetrahydrocannabinol gummies.

Upon his arrest, Young was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, then booked into the Hall County Jail.

Young faces the following charges:

  • Felony fleeing and eluding
  • Reckless driving
  • Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • 4 counts misdemeanor obstruction of justice
  • 2 counts possession of dangerous drugs
  • 2 counts drugs not in original container
  • Driving under the influence

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