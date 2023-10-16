Customer finds body near DDS building, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a customer discovers a body near the Department of Driver Services (DDS) building in Hall County.

The discovery happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in a wooded area between the parking lot of the DDS building and Queen City Parkway on Aviation Boulevard.

Deputies said a customer was walking on the property, noticed the body and told DDS employees, who then called 911.

Hall County investigators say the body, believed to be that of a white man, was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The man was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

