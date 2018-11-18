  • BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 critical after plane crash at Gainesville airport

    GAINESVILLE, Ga. - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a single engine plane crash in Gainesville, police said. 

    The crashed happened at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport. The crash happened around 7 p.m.

    Investigators have not said how the plane went down or who was onboard. 

    Multiple emergency vehicles are on scene. 

    We're working to learn more for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.

