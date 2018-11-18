BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 critical after plane crash at Gainesville airport

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a single engine plane crash in Gainesville, police said.
The crashed happened at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport. The crash happened around 7 p.m.
Investigators have not said how the plane went down or who was onboard.
Multiple emergency vehicles are on scene.
We're working to learn more for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
