Boil water advisory issued after rain washed out Flowery Branch road

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    HALL COUNTY - Officials in Hall County are urging some residents to boil their water after heavy rain Thursday night. 

    The city of Flowery Branch posted that a portion of Cantrell Road at Flowery Branch Creek was washed out after the rain.

    The advisory is for the Carriage Crossing, Waterstone Crossing and Clarkstone Village areas.

    The boil water advisory for the areas is in effect until 9 a.m. June 2. 

    Crews said they are working to have the water pressure restored to normal flows.

