Lake Lanier boating accident sends 3 teens to hospital

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County authorities say three people had to be taken to a nearby hospital following a boating accident near Lake Lanier Islands Campground.
Hall County Fire Services said the group of teens, ages between 17 and 18, were being towed behind a boat on an inflatable raft on Lake Lanier around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when they hit an embankment on the shore.
The teens were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Hall County emergency officials said a female had "multi-system trauma." Another male and female were transported as non-emergency to the hospital.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.
