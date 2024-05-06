Boat fire leaves 1 man with minor injuries at Hall County Park

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue officials say a boat caught on fire this evening, however, only one person suffered minor burn injuries.

Officials say at 4:41 p.m., fire officials were dispatched to a boat fire at Balus Creek Park. Before fire officials arrived to the scene, four boaters jumped into the water and swam to safety away from the flames.

One boater was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire according to Georgia Game Wardens was due to a man attempting to crank a small cabin boat after it stalled. The boat caught fire in the process.

The HCFR Marine Rescue team arrived and secured the fully involved ski boat, and pulled it closer to the shore to put the fire out. The small boat was almost fully extinguished by the time it reached land. Crews ensured all of the flames were extinguished before leaving the scene.

