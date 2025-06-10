Atlanta woman accused of using stolen IDs, fake prescriptions to get medicine

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A woman was arrested after police said she traveled all over metro Atlanta, filling prescriptions using stolen identifications.

On May 25, around 4:30 p.m., Oakwood police responded to reports of fraud at the CVS on McEver Road.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a pharmacist who stated a woman had come to the store and tried to get medicine using a counterfeit prescription.

According to police, the pharmacist called every pharmacy in Oakwood and learned that the business had filled fake prescriptions for the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Olivia Braden, of Atlanta.

The name on the prescription was flagged, and the pharmacist called 911 immediately.

Braden left the store before officers arrived.

Oakwood Det. Earle began investigating and identified Braden as the suspect using the ID she had previously used at the pharmacy.

Det. Earle learned the 30-year-old traveled all over the metro Atlanta area filling prescriptions by using stolen identifications and fake prescription forms.

Five days later, Det. Earle searched for Braden’s car in the Oakwood Publix shopping center. He was able to identify the car based on a missing bumper.

Police said minutes later, the store called Det. Earle and confirmed that Braden was inside trying to fill yet another counterfeit prescription.

She was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail.

Braden faces multiple charges, including forgery, possession of a Schedule IV drug, identity fraud and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more charges.

