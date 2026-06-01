Animal adoptions to be half-priced each weekend in June in metro Atlanta county

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Animal Shelter announced that for every weekend in June, pet adoptions are discounted.

The special half-priced adoptions will be every Friday and Saturday as part of the shelter’s “Adoption Pool-ooza” event.

“Summertime is a wonderful time to add to your family,” Hall County Animal Shelter Manager Stephanie Maloch said in a statement. “Whether you enjoy hiking, swimming, visiting parks or simply taking an evening walk, we have adoptable pets ready to become the perfect companion for your summer adventures, and we want to offer a fun way to keep them cool, too.”

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As part of the event, shelter staff will set up swimming pools outdoors to let dogs who are up for adoption enjoy the day while staying cool.

Those adopting the dogs will be able to get a free doggy pool, sprinkler or splash pad, while supplies last, to help keep their potential new pets cool during the summer as they settle into their new homes.

“We encourage families to come out, spend time with the animals and help make a difference, whether they’re ready for a full-time commitment or not,” Maloch said. “Even spending a little bit of time playing with these pets helps socialize the animals, enriches their day and brings them one step closer to finding a forever home.”

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received their first round of vaccinations, the shelter said.

For each Friday and Saturday in June, county staff said adoptions will be priced as:

Puppies and small dogs: $42

Large dogs: $12

Senior Dogs: free

Urgent dogs/cats: free

Cats/Kittens: $12

Senior Cats: free

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