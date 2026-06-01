Prices continuing to drop at the pumps, AAA says

Drivers are seeing some relief as gas prices continue to drop. AAA says the drop follows lower crude oil prices tied to reported Iran peace talks, though uncertainty remains.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Georgia drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump, with the state average now at $3.85 a gallon, just as summer travel begins to ramp up,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But with global uncertainty still in play, these savings could shift quickly, so now is the time to stay alert, shop around for the best prices, and make smart fuel choices to stretch every dollar.”

Gas prices are currently 14 cents lower than last week, 10 cents higher than last month and 96 cents higher than this time last year.

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $57.75.

TRENDING STORIES:

Regionally speaking the most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Macon ($3.94), Atlanta ($3.90), and Athens ($3.87).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($3.71), Albany ($3.63), and Brunswick ($3.60).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group