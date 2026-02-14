80-year-old man found dead in Hall County camper fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The body of an 80-year-old man was found after a camper fire was extinguished in Hall County Thursday.

The fire happened on Bivens Road, north of Gainesville, on Thursday. Hall County Fire Rescue responded at around 12 p.m. to find the camper fully involved in flames.

The fire crew knocked it down as quickly as they could but found one dead person inside.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the person found dead as Randall Lynn Bivens, 80, who had been living in the camper.

Though foul play isn’t suspected, Bivens’ body has been sent to Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

The camper is a total loss.

Hall County Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

