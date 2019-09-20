  • 3 taken to hospital after shooting involving officers in Hall County

    Updated:

    GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Three people, including officers, have been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police in Hall County.

    It happened near Jesse Jewell Parkway and Wisteria Drive Friday afternoon.

    A spokesperson with the Gainesville Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that the suspect was shot by police, but no officers were shot.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene.

    Jesse Jewell Parkway near Summit Street is shut down. Traffic is being diverted away from that area. 

    NewsChopper 2 is above the scene LIVE on Channel 2 Action News and we have a reporter and photographer headed there. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for updates on this breaking story.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories