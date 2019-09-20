3 taken to hospital after shooting involving officers in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Three people, including officers, have been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police in Hall County.
It happened near Jesse Jewell Parkway and Wisteria Drive Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson with the Gainesville Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that the suspect was shot by police, but no officers were shot.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene.
Jesse Jewell Parkway near Summit Street is shut down. Traffic is being diverted away from that area.
The GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting at the request of Gainesville Police Department. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/7bVPl8S9qx— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 20, 2019
NewsChopper 2 is above the scene LIVE on Channel 2 Action News and we have a reporter and photographer headed there. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for updates on this breaking story.
Scene of officer involved shooting in Gainesville/Hall County. Gainesville PD tell us 3 people were taken to NE GA Medical - this happened on Jesse Jewel at S Enota/Summit St - 2 officers (not shot) and the suspect (shot). No word yet on what happened. Updates @wsbtv Ch 2. pic.twitter.com/ildEWHjEiL— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) September 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}