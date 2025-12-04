$22M worth of crystal meth found in blackberry shipments across Atlanta

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Metro Atlanta have seized over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of blackberries, with a street value of $22 million.

The drugs were discovered by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents during an investigation as part of a Homeland Security task force. The bust occurred in November and involved shipments in both southeast Atlanta and Gainesville.

“This criminal activity will not be tolerated in our state,” said Chris Hosey, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Atlanta, stated, “We’ve seen just about anything you can think of.”

Theodore S. Hertzberg, U.S. Attorney, noted that recent meth seizures have involved drugs smuggled with various produce, including cucumbers, celery, and jalapeno peppers, and now blackberries.

In Hall County, authorities seized 300 kilograms of meth hidden inside pallets of blackberries.

In Atlanta, a second truck contained 419 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado of Mexico with conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Nelson Enrique Sorto, 36, who was on probation at the time of the bust, faces possession with intent to distribute charges.

Both men are convicted felons.

A third man is also in custody, though agents did not detail any charges related to him, hinting at more charges in the case.

Brown mentioned, “We’re following a lot of leads and this investigation is far from over.”

If convicted, the suspects face life in prison, as the investigation continues to unfold with authorities pursuing further leads.

