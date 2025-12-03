Gun store manager stops alleged theft in progress by body-slamming would-be thief in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — A gun store manager in Marietta tackled a suspect to the ground after she attempted to steal a firearm from TruPrep.

Police said the suspect, identified as Priscilla Foster, was caught trying to take a gun after an employee handed it to her for inspection.

The manager, Rob Sheppard, who has law enforcement experience, quickly subdued Foster using flex cuffs until police arrived.

“She made that sudden turn away and that caught my eye,” Rob Sheppard, the store manager, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Security cameras captured Foster eyeing guns before making her move.

Sheppard, who was already suspicious, reacted swiftly when Foster attempted to flee with a second gun.

Sheppard tackled Foster by the flex cuff display, making it easy to restrain her. The gun was not loaded at the time of the incident.

Foster was charged with theft by taking and was on probation at the time of her arrest.

Marietta police arrived within minutes to take her into custody.

“I’ve been in law enforcement local and federal; this December will be 30 years,” he explained.

Sheppard told Channel 2 Action News that he credits his quick thinking to his decades of experience in law enforcement.

