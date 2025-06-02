2 more Lake Lanier parks reopen

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two parks on Lake Lanier that were temporarily closed for Memorial Day are back open.

The US Corps of Engineers confirmed that Little Hall and Old Federal Day Use parks reopened on Friday.

The agency that operates Lake Lanier closed 11 parks in May due to limited staffing. Initially, officials planned to close more than 20.

“We will be continually assessing and reassessing these temporary closures throughout the summer. We encourage visitors to check the current operational status of Corps managed recreation areas at Lake Lanier for any restrictions or safety alerts prior to visiting,” a statement read.

The following area remain closed as of June 2:

Burton Mill

Keith’s Bridge

Little River

Long Hollow

Mountain View

Robinson

Two Mile

Van Pugh North

Van Pugh South

