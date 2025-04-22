1 dead, 1 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police arrested a driver accused of crashing into two people crossing the street.

One of the victims died and the other remains hospitalized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Academy Street.

Linda Tench, 77, was pushing Phillips Adams, 61, across the street in a wheelchair in the crosswalk.

Police said that is when Janet Villanueva, 29, hit both Adams and Tench before she took off from the scene.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Adams died at the hospital and Tench is stable as of Monday night.

Police have charged Villanueva with homicide by vehicle 1st degree, serious injury by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, failure to yield right of way to pedestrian in a crosswalk, driver to exercise due regard.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group