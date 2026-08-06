Hall County man charged with rape, held without bond after alleged assault

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman inside a Gainesville home over the weekend.

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According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before noon Sunday to a home on East Ridge Road after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

When deputies arrived, they found 25-year-old Casino Samuel Gomez-Perez and the female victim inside the home. An infant was also at the residence.

Investigators determined Gomez-Perez had sexual intercourse with the victim against her will, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Gomez-Perez at the scene and charged him with rape, false imprisonment, battery under the Family Violence Act and obstruction of a 911 call.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office said an immigration hold has also been placed on him.

Authorities said Gomez-Perez and the victim know each other, adding that the assault was not believed to be random.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the case.

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