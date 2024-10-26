Habersham County reveals design plans for rebuilt animal shelter

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County officials revealed design plans and cost estimates for a rebuilt, future, Animal Control Facility.

The announcement came from the county’s Board of Commissioners, laying out what the latest estimates for construction to build up the facility would be.

According to Habersham County Capital Projects, the future facility is estimated to cost $5.74 million, or about $390.60 per square foot.

More than that, the county wants to have the building sit on a site location, which design master plans show would also include, among other things, a set of tennis courts, pickleball courts, soccer fields, a playground and a dog park.

Plans also show areas marked out for a recreation center, a paved multi-use path, a mini-pitch for soccer and a large pavilion, all in addition to the actual animal control facility itself.

“The future concept plans show that the property would give Habersham County the ability to invest in the youth of our community, tennis and pickleball players, soccer players, as well as mountain bikers and hikers/walkers alike,” the county said.

Total costs for the project, according to county documents included in the announcement, totaled more than $7.56 million, at $514.28 per square foot.

The county compared the pricing per square foot to that of a recently completed facility in Fayette County, which cost $543.06.

“The funding for a project of this scope has been presented to Georgia Mountains Regional Commission for discussion of future grant opportunities and would provide our citizens with these needed resources for the lower end of Habersham County,” according to officials. “It is also worth noting that the expenses for site engineering, soil tests, water and sewer capacity tests, the driveway entrance, and infrastructure to bring water and sewer to the site will be realized in the Animal Control Project, saving all those costs associated with the future Parks and Rec project.”

The county said along with the plans that while the project is ongoing, some details may change.

