Habersham Co. Deputy and K-9 win 1st place in explosive detection challenge

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a big win for one of their deputies and K-9s.

Lt. Eugene Kemp and K-9 Roxy won first place in the Explosive Detection K-9 Challenge on Wednesday at the 2025-2026 Georgia Police and Fire Games at Riverside Academy in Gainesville.

K9 Roxy is trained to detect explosives and firearms-related evidence.

K9 Roxy and Kemp are required to log approximately 16 hours of training every month.

The pair work side-by-side with federal and state agents, as well as local police departments, to locate explosives, guns, and ammunition evidence.

They also work to keep major public events, schools, and federal buildings secure.

