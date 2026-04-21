4 Oconee County schools evacuated after ‘anonymous’ email threat

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Four Oconee County Schools have been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” following an anonymous email threat.

The Oconee County School District says students at North Oconee High School, Colham Ferry Elementary, Rocky Branch Elementary and Oconee County Middle are all safe.

The evacuation was “out of an abundance of caution.” The district is asking parents to not come to the school. Students will return to class when the all-clear is given.

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