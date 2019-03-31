Gwinnett woman killed while friend was cleaning gun, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was fatally shot in Gwinnett County on Saturday evening while her friend was cleaning a gun, police said.
Officers responding to a home on Wynhall Drive in unincorporated Norcross around 6:30 p.m. found a woman in her mid-40s shot in the chest, according to Gwinnett police. She was taken to a local hospital with “significant injuries,” where she later died.
Homicide Update: The victim was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. The shooter remained at the scene. pic.twitter.com/6kWGPBkVWy— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 31, 2019
The woman’s friend, who is in her mid-20s, said the gun accidentally went off. Neither woman’s name has been released.
Both lived at the home with the alleged shooter’s mother, police said. During an initial investigation, detectives learned the daughter told her mother she was going downstairs to clean a firearm.
“According to the mother, she heard a loud noise sounding like a gunshot,” a police spokesman said in a news release. “She went downstairs to investigate. Her daughter immediately told her that the gun accidentally went off and struck the friend.”
The mother and daughter have been cooperating with the death investigation, which is considered a homicide, according to police. The daughter was taken into custody and will likely face charges.
She will be identified once she is charged, the spokesman said.
