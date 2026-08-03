Gwinnett man losing eye after gas station robbery, family says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old is scheduled for surgery this week to remove his left eye after a group he barely knew attacked and robbed him at a Gwinnett County gas station, his family said.

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Billy Humphrey said his son was attacked late Thursday night outside a BP on the 4400 block of Satellite Boulevard near Duluth. Police responded just before midnight.

“This is a very trying time. It’s life-altering for my son,” Humphrey said.

His son had left a nearby lounge with a group that included a young woman and several men, his father said. One of them tried to rob him, and the two ended up wrestling over a gun.

“Another one of the associates got out of the car with a large gun and hit him across the face,” Humphrey said. “It did all of the damage.”

The group took everything he had and drove off, leaving him bleeding outside the store, his father said. Clerks handed him towels and let him use a phone to call an ambulance. Gwinnett County police are investigating the incident as a robbery.

“We want all parties involved served on the silver platter,” Humphrey said. “We demand the justice for my son at this point.”

Humphrey said a surgeon told the family he had never seen an injury that severe in 15 years of operating on eyes.

“There’s nothing left to say with the eye,” he said. “He’s had several consultations and it’s not even up for discussion.”

The victim is home from the hospital and heavily sedated. His father said he is starting to absorb what the rest of his life will look like.

“He’s starting to grasp or have to grasp the idea of moving forward without his left eye,” Humphrey said. “So as you can imagine, that’s pretty tough for a 21-year-old.”

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