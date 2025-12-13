Gwinnett man convicted of mailing threatening letter to religious center

CHICAGO, Ill. — A federal jury in Chicago has convicted a metro Atlanta resident for sending a threatening letter to the Sant Nirankari Mission in suburban Chicago.

According to court documents, in July 2023, Jimil Parmar mailed a letter to the Sant Nirankari Mission in West Chicago, Ill., warning of a planned attack and demanding the cancellation of the Mission’s US and Canada tour.

The threat was related to the visit of the Mission’s spiritual leader, Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, who was touring North America at the time.

The conviction was announced on Thursday by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Parmar, 33, of Lawrenceville, was found guilty of mailing a threatening communication after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

At least four other Sant Nirankari Missions in the United States received identical letters that summer, all postmarked from the Atlanta metropolitan area, officials said.

The conviction carries a potential penalty of up to five years in federal prison, with sentencing set for March 4, 2026.

