Woman says she woke up to accused Peeping Tom with his pants down inside Gwinnett spa

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police arrested 21-year-old Caishaun Casey at Jeju Sauna on Monday afternoon after a woman reported him as a peeping tom.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the women’s sauna at Jeju Sauna on Gwinnett Place Drive. The woman, who was not wearing clothes, woke up to find Casey staring at her.

“She was in one of the saunas on the female side in the females locker room and woke up to a male staring at her and had his pants down,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police responded quickly to the 911 call made by the woman from the sauna. Corporal Ryan Winderweedle noted that Casey was found on the wrong side of the sauna, staring at the woman.

Casey claimed he accidentally entered the women’s locker room, but police did not find any evidence that he recorded anyone. Officers checked his phone and found no pictures of the woman.

Despite the lack of photographic evidence, police developed enough probable cause to charge Casey with the felony of being a peeping tom, a charge typically reserved for those caught peeping into homes.

Casey was able to post bond and was released from jail following his arrest.

