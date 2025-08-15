Woman pleads guilty, sentenced for taking $49K from elderly couple’s bank account

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to scamming a Buford couple out of $49,000 in an elaborate banking scheme.

She received a 20 years’ sentence, with five years to be served in prison and the remainder to serve on probation.

Audrey Michelle Townsend, 26, was convicted of theft by taking more than $25,000 and four counts of elder abuse and exploitation.

She misled Gloria and Gary Moss into providing their banking information, which she used to transfer their savings to her own account.

“Unscrupulous people like this defendant are looking to take advantage of vulnerable members of our community,” said Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “This can happen to any of us, but it is especially egregious that she targeted a senior couple.”

The scam began in February 2024 when Gloria Moss received a text message claiming to be from Chase Bank, warning of fraud on their account. When she contacted the number provided, she was prompted to verify her account information, which enabled Townsend to access their account.

Despite Gloria Moss reporting the theft to her bank, the bank initially refused to return the money, stating that the transfer was authorized. Gloria and Gary Moss then reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and local media, which helped bring attention to the case.

Chase Bank returned the full amount of the stolen money to the couple in July 2024.

During the sentencing hearing, Gloria and Gary Moss expressed forgiveness for Townsend.

“We advise everyone to be vigilant when they receive contact from familiar and unfamiliar sources regarding important matters like their finances and other personal information,” Austin-Gatson said. “Ensure that it is your bank by hanging up and calling your bank directly. Don’t hesitate to reach out to authorities if you believe you may be the victim of fraud or exploitation.”

