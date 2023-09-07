Woman disappears after leaving Gwinnett County Jail, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a woman who disappeared in late August.
Gwinnett County police said they are looking for 20-year-old Maury-Ange Martinez, who was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Police believe Martinez could be in Woodstock or Marietta.
Martinez is five foot four inches tall and weighs about a hundred pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Police added that Martinez has multiple tattoos, including a snake on her sternum with wording on both sides of her rib area.
Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
