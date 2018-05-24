Woman charged after dog left in car for 5 hours dies

GWINNETT, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after deputies say she left her dog in a hot car for hours and the animal died.
Investigators told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston that Connie Gomez, 46, left her dog in a car parked outside the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville for about five hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Gomez left the windows cracked for her Rottweiler, Rambo, but by the time she returned, the dog had suffocated in the heat. She was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
Deputy Shannon Volkodav told Huddleston that she doesn't know why Gomez waited so long to check on her dog.
"Unfortunately, as tragic as it is, someone has to be held accountable for the death of a dog that was so preventable," Volkodav said.
The American Veterinary Medical Foundation website advises that your car can quickly reach a temperature that puts your pet at risk of serious illness and even death. Cracking the windows makes no difference.
"This is a good reminder of why warm weather and cars and dogs is not a good idea," Volkodav told Huddleston. "Any time it's warm outside, if it's mildly warm for us as humans, you have to remember dogs have fur coats."
