Woman accused of threatening students, staff at metro elementary school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old woman is accused of threatening students and staff at Shiloh High School in Gwinnett County over concerns about her niece’s treatment.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Monday, when Abbin Thompson allegedly approached students and made violent threats, including those of a sexual nature.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Gwinnett County School Police, the threats were made on the campus of Shiloh High School, located on Shiloh Road.

Although no physical harm occurred during the incident, the alarming nature of the threats has heightened concerns among school staff.

The push from educators to get more protections from threats, on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group