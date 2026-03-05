Woman, 62, dies after vehicle hits tree in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — A 62-year-old woman died Tuesday evening after her vehicle veered of and struck a tree in Duluth. Investigators with the Duluth Police Department believe the driver experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle incident near the intersection off Abbotts Bridge Road and Frankie Lane at about 7:09 p.m. March 3. The driver was identified as Bonita Daphne Ingram-Logan.

Investigators said Ingram-Logan was traveling eastbound on Abbotts Bridge Road. The vehicle moved briefly toward the center line before it abruptly veered to the right and left the roadway. After leaving the road, the vehicle traveled down an embankment about 20 to 30 feet deep and struck a tree.

A witness who was traveling behind the vehicle called 911 to report the crash. The person stayed at the scene until police and emergency medical personnel arrived. Emergency responders found Ingram-Logan unresponsive and not breathing inside the vehicle, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Duluth Police Department Accident Investigation Unit conducted a full investigation of the site and confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

