Woman accused of driving to Sam’s Club with 4-year-old’s body in trunk may face death penalty

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County District Attorney’s Office says it will seek the death penalty against a woman charged in the murder of a 4-year-old.

A grand jury indicted Jessica Motes on murder, child cruelty and concealing the death of 4-year-old Autumn Fox. Hall County deputies found Fox’s body in the trunk of Motes’ car after she left a Sam’s Club on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court records show that the Hall County District Attorney’s Office gave Motes two options: plead guilty for a life sentence without the possibility of parole or face the death penalty.

The document states that Motes rejected the plea offer.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation into Fox’s death started on Oct. 26 after Motes drove to the Sam’s Club and called her dad. Fox had been in the care of Motes.

He told police she called to tell him that she hurt the child and said, “I think she is dead.”

He then alerted other family members and called the police.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Fox had been exposed to fentanyl, meth and Xylazine, a veterinary sedative used primarily for horses. The warrants also say the girl’s right arm had been broken and she had multiple bruises.

“The offense of murder was outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible, or inhuman in that it involved torture, depravity of mind, or an aggravated battery to the victim,” DA Lee Darragh wrote in his motion.

There have been no future court dates scheduled in Motes’ case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group