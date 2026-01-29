WATCH: Gwinnett officers revive driver after she admits to swallowing fentanyl

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Gwinnett County quickly turned into a medical emergency after a driver told officers she had swallowed fentanyl.

According to Gwinnett County police, the incident happened on December 30, 2025, when Ofc. D. Rahmings noticed a vehicle stopped in the roadway that failed to move when a traffic light turned green.

When the officer activated his blue lights to initiate a stop, police say the driver proceeded through the intersection after the light turned red and continued driving for a significant distance before finally pulling over.

The driver, identified as Audrey Cherry, was ordered out of the vehicle. Once outside, Cherry told officers she had swallowed fentanyl.

Officers immediately retrieved Narcan from their patrol vehicles and administered two doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug. Video from the scene shows officers working quickly as Cherry began to show signs of distress.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded and transported Cherry to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Police say Rahmings later obtained multiple warrants against Cherry as a result of the incident. The specific charges have not yet been detailed.

