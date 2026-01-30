HBCU Classic Fest canceled following Channel 2 questions about vendor refunds

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia small business owner says she is trying to recover hundreds of dollars after a promoter allegedly failed to refund vendors and attendees following the previous cancellation of a battle of the bands event.

Thursday, after questions from Channel 2’s Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln, management at the arena where the HBCU Classic Fest was scheduled to take place confirmed the promoter has canceled the event.

April Adams, owner of Cakesies Bakery, says she paid nearly $600 to vend at the festival, which was promoted as a large-scale event expected to draw nearly 10,000 people. She says she believed the event would provide valuable exposure for her newly launched business.

“I love to support anything that’s HBCU,” Adams said.

However, Adams says as the event date approached, she never received basic vendor information such as setup times, a vendor map, or a finalized schedule. Instead, she says she began receiving repeated emails demanding additional payments, despite already paying her deposit.

“They said they were still trying to secure the bands,” Adams said. “That’s when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Adams says she later searched online and found similar complaints from vendors and attendees in other cities, including New Orleans and Charlotte.

Multiple people allege those events were canceled just days before they were scheduled to take place and that refunds were never issued.

One vendor wrote online that they have been waiting more than two years for their sponsorship money to be returned. Another said they never received a refund after a New Orleans event was canceled.

Channel 2 Action News repeatedly contacted the event promoter by phone and email seeking clarification about refunds, permits, and event logistics. As of publication, the promoter has not responded.

However, after Channel 2 Action News’ inquiries, arena management confirmed the promoter canceled the event and that it would no longer take place at the venue.

None of the HBCUs listed on the event’s website is actively promoting the festival.

Adams says she hopes sharing her experience will prevent other small business owners from losing money.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

A spokesperson for the HBCU Classic Fest Team sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

The HBCU Classic Fest scheduled for February 21, 2026, at Legacy Arena has been mutually canceled. This decision was made to prevent confusion created by public discussions referencing unrelated events produced by separate organizations.

HBCU Classic Fest is operated by its own legal entity and is not affiliated with, connected to, or financially responsible for any past events or productions referenced in your inquiry.

Out of respect for all stakeholders, including bands, vendors, and venue partners, the parties involved agreed that a mutual cancellation was the most responsible course of action.

All tickets and vendor fees will be refunded within 30 days.

We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarification.

