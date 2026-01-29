Teen, his father charged in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his teenage son are under arrest after a hit-and-run crash killed a 16-year-old boy last summer, authorities said.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed that Myles Gamble, 17, and his father, Christopher Gamble, 49, both of Locust Grove, were arrested following a months-long investigation into the June 21 crash that killed Ty’Leal Glaser.

Investigators said Glaser was out with friends and attempting to cross Georgia Highway 81 near Sons Drive in McDonough when he was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Myles Gamble was driving at the time of the crash and left the scene without calling 911.

Investigators said Christopher Gamble was not in the vehicle but is accused of helping conceal the crime, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

Myles Gamble is charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to report a crash involving a death. Christopher Gamble is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the attorney representing the father and son by phone and email. As of Thursday night, those messages had not been returned.

Channel 2 has also filed multiple open records requests seeking the arrest affidavits, which have not yet been released.

For months, investigators followed tips and reviewed evidence in an effort to determine who was behind the wheel. Georgia State Patrol said that work ultimately led them to the teenage driver and his father.

Glaser’s mother, who is unable to speak publicly now on the advice of her attorney, told Channel 2 last summer that her son was a two-sport athlete at Sandy Creek High School. She said he dreamed of playing football and hoped to become an engineer.

Glaser’s head football coach said the teen made a lasting impact despite his young age.

“I hope our kids understand the type of kid that he was — that he lived his life to the fullest,” said coach Darius Smiley. “He’s just one of those guys you don’t forget.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group