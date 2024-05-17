Warning pet owners: Cat tests positive for rabies in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A cat in Gwinnett County has tested positive for rabies according to the Gwinnett County Health Department.

Officials said on May 9, a cat near King Steam Way in Snellville tested positive for rabies.

Vet staff were exposed to the cat through saliva, but no bites or injuries were reported, according to officials.

Officials are now advising caution if you see an animal acting in strange ways.

According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats that are exposed to a rabid animal have to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated a month before they can be released.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the rabies virus attacks the central nervous and is nearly always fatal in humans if untreated.

Symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headaches, general weakness or discomfort.

Officials said that if you or your child get bit by an animal with rabies, to seek immediate care.

To report an animal suspected of having rabies and have it picked up, residents in Gwinnett County can call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.

Rabies can be transmitted to both people and pets through bites and scratches from wild animals like foxes and raccoons, according to Gwinnett County officials.

