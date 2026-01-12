Video shows man trying escape Gwinnett traffic stop on motorcycle, but it didn’t go so well

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have released new video of an arrest from September when a man tried getting away from officers on a motorcycle, but didn’t have much luck.

Police spotted the motorcycle on the night of Sept. 18 and pulled it over because the tag on the bike was reported stolen.

Investigators said Brian Garrard was driving it at the time.

Bodycam video shows as officers were getting out of the car, Garrard tried riding away from the traffic stop, but instead ended up ramming the motorcycle into the front side of the police cruiser.

Police then forced Garrard to the ground to arrest him.

“You tried to run and rammed a police car,” one of the officers told Garrard.

“I did not,” you hear Garrard yell back.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers searched Garrard, they found a gun located next to a badge. The badge said “Bail Enforcement Agent” on it.

He also had a blue light installed on the motorcycle.

As the officers were putting all of Garrard’s information into their system, police said he gave them a false name as well. It also turned out that he is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to have a gun.

Police ended up charging Garrard with willful obstruction of law enforcement, use of a blue light in the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon, impersonating a public officer or employee, failure to have a license on person, failure to exhibit driver’s license on demand, failure to register a vehicle in Georgia, expired tag or registration, driving with a suspended or canceled registration, failure to maintain insurance, light violation, and driving without a valid license.

©2026 Cox Media Group