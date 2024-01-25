Video shows man firing several rounds in Gwinnett County gas station parking lot

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police are searching for a man seen on video shooting at a car in a Gwinnett County gas station parking lot.

It was Jan. 16 around 8 p.m. officers were called to an aggravated domestic call.

A witness called 911 stating that someone was shooting in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station on Stone Mountain Highway.

When Gwinnett officers arrived, they spoke to a witness who said a man got out of a black BMW and then started shooting back at the car.

Police said they have been unable to locate a victim in the incident. In the videos, you can see at least two other cars in the parking lot.

Officers collected several shell casings and said that there was damage to one of the gas station awnings.

Gwinnett detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and victims in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

