Video shows man caught stealing from Gwinnett tire shop arguing to get his job back

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of trying to steal from his former employer and is seen on video arguing for his job back after employees caught him in the act.

Surveillance video from Mavis Tire in Duluth on Pleasant Hill Rd shows the 19-year-old suspect enter the business with a ski mask on Dec. 18.

Keyevion Davis has been charged with felony burglary and remains on the run, Duluth police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

“No, it’s not right,” Davis is heard saying in surveillance video, moments after he attempted to steal from the register. “I shouldn’t have been fired.”

In response, a worker says, “You weren’t showing up.”

According to investigators, Davis left the store with nothing, but returned five hours later to smash a window and steal approximately $1,300 in tools.

He identified himself to the employees during their interactions and even removed his mask toward the end of the conversation during the day.

Detectives also found blood at the scene from when they believe Davis cut himself while entering the business after hours.

“It’s pretty easy to identify the suspect when you have all that evidence,” said Cpl. Ted Sadowski with Duluth police.

In an ironic twist, before the alleged burglary occurred, Davis was told he was eligible to be re-hired and may have had a chance to get his job back.

