Travis Hunter marries fiancée Leanna with former Collins Hills coaches in attendance

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County native and Jacksonville Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter tied the knot with his fiancée Leanna De La Fuente in a lavish ceremony.

Members of the Collins Hills football coaching staff attended the wedding on Saturday, including Hunter’s former head coach Drew Swick.

Hunter started dating De La Fuente in 2022 and proposed to her engaged in 2024.

The past six months have been a whirlwind for the Collins Hills graduate.

He won the Heisman Trophy in December. The Jaguars drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in April.

Now, he is starting the next chapter in his personal life as well.

