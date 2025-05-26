Travis Hunter marries fiancée Leanna with former Collins Hills coaches in attendance

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County native and Jacksonville Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter tied the knot with his fiancée Leanna De La Fuente in a lavish ceremony.
Members of the Collins Hills football coaching staff attended the wedding on Saturday, including Hunter’s former head coach Drew Swick.
Congrats to @TravisHunterJr and Leanna! 💍 pic.twitter.com/cG7KF5lX8M— Collins Hill Eagles Football (@CollinsHillFB) May 25, 2025
Hunter started dating De La Fuente in 2022 and proposed to her engaged in 2024.
The past six months have been a whirlwind for the Collins Hills graduate.
He won the Heisman Trophy in December. The Jaguars drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in April.
Now, he is starting the next chapter in his personal life as well.
