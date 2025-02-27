NFL Combine: Travis Hunter reflects on representing Collins Hills High School

Gwinnett County native and likely top 10 draft pick Travis Hunter spoke to the media at the NFL Combine for the first time on Thursday.

Hunter easily drew the biggest crowd of the week so far and fielded dozens of reporters’ questions about where he expects to land in the draft.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked Hunter though about his humble beginnings and what it means to represent his Gwinnett County high school.

“It means a lot to me, you know,” Hunter told Klein. “I’m one of the top guys to come out of Collins Hills, so hopefully they’re proud of me and I’m gonna keep going.”

The Eagles have every reason to be proud. Hunter put Collins Hill on the map when he led the Eagles to their first-ever state title. He broke the Georgia state record for most touchdown catches.

He carried that success from Gwinnett County to Jackson State and University of Colorado, where he played for Atlanta sports legend Deion Sanders.

Hunter impressed fans playing both cornerback and wide receiver and became the first two-way player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman Trophy.

Of course, many fans and analysts have asked if Hunter will play both offense and defense for whatever team picks him in the NFL Draft.

Hunter doesn’t want anyone to count him out.

“I feel like I can do it because nobody has done it and I know I can do it. I did it at college level, which the game is, you know, we really get, we rarely get breaks and it’s a lot more breaks in the NFL,” he said.

