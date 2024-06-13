Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling dirt on I-85 NB entrance ramp in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer has overturned in Gwinnett County and spilled what appears to be dirt.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the I-85 northbound entrance ramp at Jimmy Carter Blvd. on Thursday morning.

The dirt appears to mostly be off of the roadway.

The tractor-trailer is currently lying on its side and blocking some right lanes of the entrance ramp.

Triple Team Traffic says it appears the driver took the turn too fast, causing the load in the trailer to shift and overturn.

Norcross: Tractor trailer on its side, took the turn too fast from Jimmy Carter Blvd to I-85/nb. Right side of entrance ramp is blocked. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Z4mD4hp6zN — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 13, 2024

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or when the tractor-trailer will be cleared and the road fully reopened.

