Metro Atlanta commuters could see a third straight morning of record-setting tolls in Interstate 85 Wednesday morning.
Channel 2 Action News has reported over the past week the increasing rates to use the express lanes and the toll on Monday and Tuesday hit a record $15.50.
We're on the road to show you what the prices could be for your commute, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The State Road and Tollway Authority voted earlier this month to remove the cap, so now there is no maximum toll for using the express lane.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum is tracking the prices throughout the morning.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}