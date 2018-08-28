'Hot lanes' hit record prices for 2nd day in a row

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers may have a little sticker shock during their evening commute.
The I-85 hot lanes reached a record of more than $15 for the second day in a row Tuesday.
New dynamic pricing went into effect last Monday. The Tollway Authority says the new system gives more flexibility to lower and raise the per-mile charge based on traffic conditions and congestion.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach tested out the hot lanes, which did appear to be going faster than the free lanes.
Only a week into the change, the price for the full ride in from Old Peachtree to Shallowford Road spiked to $15.50.
We're looking in to how high the tolls might go, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
