  • 'Hot lanes' hit record prices for 2nd day in a row

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers may have a little sticker shock during their evening commute. 

    The I-85 hot lanes reached a record of more than $15 for the second day in a row Tuesday. 

    New dynamic pricing went into effect last Monday. The Tollway Authority says the new system gives more flexibility to lower and raise the per-mile charge based on traffic conditions and congestion. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach tested out the hot lanes, which did appear to be going faster than the free lanes. 

    Only a week into the change, the price for the full ride in from Old Peachtree to Shallowford Road spiked to $15.50. 

