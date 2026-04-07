TikTok goes viral and helps save metro Atlanta wing spot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime Gwinnett County chicken wing restaurant on the brink of closing is getting a second chance, thanks to a viral TikTok and a wave of community support.

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The family-owned Wing Suite, located on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, has been serving customers for eight years. However, like many small businesses, rising costs from rent and utilities to the price of chicken pushed the restaurant dangerously close to shutting its doors for good.

That’s when the owner’s daughter stepped in.

Kartisha Henry says she never expected to become the face of a viral moment.

“I’m all over social media crying, that’s the last thing I want to do. But I can’t help it,” Henry said.

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Her daughter, Ari, turned that emotion into action, posting a heartfelt TikTok asking people to support the family business.

“I just feel like what would you do if it was your mother? That’s all I want people to understand,” Ari said.

The video quickly took off, racking up more than a million views and drawing attention far beyond Gwinnett County.

For some, it was enough to get in the car.

Desteni White says she drove more than 40 minutes just to try the restaurant for the first time after seeing the video.

“It really tugged at my heart,” White said. “I just don’t want to see another, especially Black-owned business, close. Or any business, for that matter.”

The surge in attention has brought in new customers, along with messages of support and even donations from across the country.

Henry, who says her faith has kept her grounded through the uncertainty, believes the moment is bigger than just social media.

“I’ve been praying about it for a long time,” she said. “He has shown up and shown out. He is showing up through people. I’m just grateful.”

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