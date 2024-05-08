Three hospitalized after fire breaks out at townhouse

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to two fires, one in a townhome and one in a house.

The townhome fire was on the 1900 block of Patterson Court SW.

Firefighters say the accidental fire started in the kitchen and was controlled within nine minutes of crews arriving.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The house fire was on the 600 block of Scenic Creek Drive SW.

Firefighters were able to control that fire within 11 minutes of arriving.

Everyone was able to escape the house safely and no injuries were reported.

It was also determined to be accidental.

Firefighters say smoke alarms were crucial in alerting the residents at both scenes about the fires.

