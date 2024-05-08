GA officer rushed to hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while helping shooting victim

STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia police officer had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after possibly being exposed to fentanyl while helping a gunshot victim.
The Statesboro Police Department said officers were called out to the Eagle Court Apartments along Lanier Drive shortly after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after Flock sensors detected gunshots.
When police arrived at the complex they found a man with two gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Police found what they believe was fentanyl inside the apartment.
One of the officers “was exposed to the effects of the suspected fentanyl while rendering aid,” to the victim and was rushed to a nearby hospital, the police department said.
The officer was treated and released from the hospital. The shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.
Police said the shooting victim was under supervision for a previous armed robbery conviction.
